Don Lemon Shares Future Plans Since Ousting from CNN

Don Lemon may be out at CNN, but he is hardly down. The controversial news anchor who was suddenly and unceremoniously fired from his 17-year sting with the mega news outlet, spoke with reporters at the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday, April 26.

“I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, and I owned,” Lemon said. “I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past … Onward.”

Lemon is making the best of the unexpected departure and said he is not lamenting his ousting from the network.

“I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes … So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.”

Lemon said that he intends to take a much-needed break from work and the controversial firing and spend some time off relaxing on his boat and soaking up sun on the beach, before making moves to return to broadcast or work at all.

“I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that,” he said. “I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.”

