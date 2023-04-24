Twitter Reacts To Tucker Carlson & Don Lemon Exiting Fox News, CNN

Photo: Getty Images

Social media is buzzing following bombshell announcements that Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon are exiting their respective networks.

On Monday (April 24), Fox News announced that the network and Carlson, its top-rated prime-time host, had parted ways, per The Hill.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said in a statement.

Carlson’s show launched on the network in 2016, regularly featuring controversial, right-wing guests and topics regarding race, immigration, and other hot-button political issues. His departure comes after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million last week over its coverage of alleged voter fraud and the company’s software during the 2020 presidential election.

Still, Carlson’s exit left social media users shocked as the host stated “We’ll be back on Monday” at the close of his Friday episode.

Hours after Fox News’ announcement, Lemon tweeted that he had been fired by CNN after 17 years with the network.

“I am stunned,” Lemon wrote Monday. “After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

The longtime CNN anchor added in his statement that he was never “given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

CNN said Monday that it had “parted ways” with Lemon, but called his version of events “inaccurate.”

“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

Social media users quickly chimed in with their thoughts on the two shocking announcements.

Check out some of the reactions to Lemon’s and Carlson’s departures below.

