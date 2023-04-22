Digital Daily

‘Ain’t Always Fun’: Michelle Obama Believes Society ‘Glamorizes Marriage’

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama believes that marriage is more difficult than what society makes it out to be.

On Thursday (April 20), Obama sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to discuss the ups and downs of her own marriage with former President Barack Obama, per The Hill.

“We’ve been married for 30 years,” Obama said during the interview. “If I fell out with him for 10 [years,] and we had a great 20 years, I’d take those odds anytime.”

The former first lady’s remarks echo the sentiments she shared last year when she revealed that she “couldn’t stand” her husband for a decade of their relationship.

“We glamorize marriage,” Obama said Thursday. “In this day and age, marriage is more about the dress, and the dresses, and the proposal, and the honeymoon, and all the stuff around it. And young people aren’t ready for the real of marriage.”

“A lot of young people quit on marriage over things that are just a part of the commitment,” she continued.“I share these things because marriage is hard.”

Obama said compromise is key to a successful marriage, but the give-and-take isn’t always glamorous.

“It’s incumbent upon us — people who have had successful marriages — to be really honest about the fact that making a commitment to be with someone means you compromise, and compromise ain’t always fun,” she said.

“And don’t add kids into the mix because they really mess up your life,” the “Light We Carry” author quipped.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web