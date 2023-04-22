‘Ain’t Always Fun’: Michelle Obama Believes Society ‘Glamorizes Marriage’

Photo: Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama believes that marriage is more difficult than what society makes it out to be.

On Thursday (April 20), Obama sat down with Gayle King on CBS Mornings to discuss the ups and downs of her own marriage with former President Barack Obama, per The Hill.

“We’ve been married for 30 years,” Obama said during the interview. “If I fell out with him for 10 [years,] and we had a great 20 years, I’d take those odds anytime.”

The former first lady’s remarks echo the sentiments she shared last year when she revealed that she “couldn’t stand” her husband for a decade of their relationship.

“We glamorize marriage,” Obama said Thursday. “In this day and age, marriage is more about the dress, and the dresses, and the proposal, and the honeymoon, and all the stuff around it. And young people aren’t ready for the real of marriage.”

“A lot of young people quit on marriage over things that are just a part of the commitment,” she continued.“I share these things because marriage is hard.”

Obama said compromise is key to a successful marriage, but the give-and-take isn’t always glamorous.

“It’s incumbent upon us — people who have had successful marriages — to be really honest about the fact that making a commitment to be with someone means you compromise, and compromise ain’t always fun,” she said.

“And don’t add kids into the mix because they really mess up your life,” the “Light We Carry” author quipped.