Atlanta Hawks Defeat Boston Celtics To Win Game 3 Of NBA Playoffs

After two lackluster performances in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks were finally able to defeat the Boston Celtics by a score of 130-122.

The Hawks were able to build off of a hot start after scoring 74 points in the first half. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey were instrumental in the first half and helped the Hawks build their first significant lead of the series.

But even with the Hawks hot start, the Celtics were able to keep the game close with prolific three-point shooting. As a team, the Celtics attempted 48 three-pointers and hit 21.

Led by the fourth quarter scoring of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks were able to secure the victory and build momentum going into Sunday’s game 4 matchup.

“I thought Trae and DJ were great from a leadership standpoint,” coach Quin Snyder said during the post game press conference. “Beginning of the third quarter, I thought it was a crucial time for us. Over the course of the game, I think, not just with the other guys on the team that worked on another, you know, connecting and pushing each other. Our bench was really good. We’ve been getting contributions from a lot of different guys. I think that a lot of that had to do with our fans. Everything’s easier when you’re in the moment like that.”

Murray believes that the Hawks are better when playing loose and having fun playing the game.

“You kind of forget that you got to have fun,” Murray said. “Obviously, we play basketball so you know you want to have fun. But you know at the same time, compete at a high level. I think if you compete number one, but also have fun, you get great results.”

The Hawks and Celtics will battle at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday at 7 p.m.

