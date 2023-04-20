Morehouse School of Medicine to Host Gloster Society Celebration

Signature Fundraising Event Will Support Student Scholarships, Honor Health Equity Leaders, and Showcase Education, Research, and Clinical Innovations

Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) will host the 13th Annual Hugh M. Gloster Society Celebration on Thursday, April 20. The institution’s signature fundraising event will benefit student scholarships, honor leaders in health care and health equity, and showcase MSM’s innovations in education, research, and patient-focused clinical care. This year’s event builds upon MSM’s comprehensive campaign, IMPACT: The World Needs What We Do Best.

Named in honor of the late Dr. Hugh M. Gloster, one of MSM’s esteemed founders and a president of Morehouse College, the Gloster Society was established in 2007 to help grow the institution’s philanthropic efforts. Since 2015, the Gloster Celebration has raised $9.2 million, including nearly $2 million in unrestricted student scholarship support raised at last year’s event.

Among the awards to be presented at the event is the Louis C. Brown Vanguard Award, named for the late Atlanta internist who was among MSM’s founders, which will honor Mrs. Billye Suber Aaron for her longtime support of Morehouse School of Medicine. The Vanguard Award recognizes a recipient’s pioneering spirit, extraordinary vision, exceptional leadership, and uncommon efforts that contribute to the health and well-being of vulnerable individuals and underserved communities.

As the leader in global health equity, Morehouse School of Medicine established the Health Equity IMPACT Awards in 2022 to recognize organizations and individuals for their support of scholarships, partnerships, innovations, and/or community service.

The 2023 Health Equity IMPACT Awards will be presented to:

Northside Hospital for Excellence in Philanthropy

The Mr. Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. for Excellence in Public Health

MSM’s Barney Graham, MD, PhD, for Excellence in Science and Innovation

MSM Alumna Gulshan Harjee, MD, for Excellence in Community Service

In addition, the Gloster Society has created a Hall of Fame and will honor MSM faculty members Folashade Omole, MD, FAAFP, and Kitty Carter-Wicker, MD, as the inaugural members.

