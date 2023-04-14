Atlanta Man Found Dead After Reportedly Being ‘Eaten Alive’ By Insects In Fulton County Jail

The family of an Atlanta man are asking questions after he was found dead in the Fulton County Jail. Lashawn Thompson, 35, was arrested in June 2022 on a simple battery charged and booked into Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. While being detained in the county’s jail, Thompson was placed in the psychiatric wing.

In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s death as “undetermined.” There were no signs of trauma, but the examiner noted that there was bed bug infestation and bites on his body. Thompson’s family attorney says an infection from the bites led to cardiac arrhythmia and to his death.

Officials from the Fulton County Jail released a statement saying the issues of bed bugs and lice have been addressed. “Approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings; Updating protocols for security rounds to include addressing sanitary conditions.”

The sheriff’s office also issued the statement, “It’s no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a clean, well-maintained and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. That is precisely why Sheriff (Patrick) Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide an elite level of care, mental health services, security and cleanliness.”

Thompson’s family is looking for someone to be held accountable for his death and are likely to sue the Fulton County Jail.