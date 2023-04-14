Jamie Foxx Reportedly ‘Doing Better,’ Receives Prayers As He Recovers At Hospital In Atlanta

Two days after Jamie Foxx’s family revealed that he suffered from a medical complication, the Oscar-winning actor/songwriter/comedian has received support from prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

Foxx is reportedly “doing a lot better” and joking with family at an Atlanta-area hospital, according to TMZ.

Foxx’s daughter Corrine Foxx initially revealed her father’s medical complication by issuing the statement, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Following the news, prominent figures such as LeBron James, Kerry Washington, and others sent their prayers via social media.

James posted on Twitter, “Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx. Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Washington tweeted, “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.

David Alen Grier, who starred with Foxx on the ’90s hit show “In Living Color,” tweeted, “I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx. Get well soon.”

Comedian DL Hughley tweeted, “Jamie Foxx Hospitalized with ‘Medical Complication,’ Family Says He’s Recovering Praying for my dude!!!!!!!!”

Foxx was in Atlanta filming a movie that is will be released on Netflix.

