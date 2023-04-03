NAN Convention to bring together VP Harris, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, Magic Johnson and more

Four-Day Summit in New York City Comes Amid Greatest Threats to Democracy in Generations, Seeks to Galvanize Civil Rights Movement

Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will kick off the Annual Convention in New York City next Wednesday, with the four-day summit bringing together the likes of Vice President Kamala Harris and nearly a dozen Biden Administration officials, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, Magic Johnson, and other leaders in entertainment, business, civil rights, education, and other fields.

This year’s convention comes at a pivotal moment both in history and in current affairs. First, the convention falls just a week after the 55th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. Those milestones are compounded by the concerted efforts to strip back hard-fought voting rights, take Black history out of the classroom, and return barriers to women’s health.

Panels, plenary addresses, and events will all be rooted in the need to empower Black Americans during this vital time. On Friday, Vice President Harry will deliver a keynote address, as several cabinet secretaries are set to address the thousands of attendees throughout the convention. Mr. Perry will receive the President’s Award at Keepers of the Dream – the Convention’s premier event honoring those who keep Dr. King’s vision for America alive. Other key figures include the Mothers of the Movement; news figures Michelle Miller and Lawrence O’Donnell; business titans Robert F. Smith and Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and leaders of the Black Church, including Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman of NAN and the Conference of National Black Churches (CNBC).