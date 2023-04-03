Digital Daily

Dionne Warwick Honored With Naming Of HBCU Performing Arts Theater

  • Black Information Network
An HBCU has named its performing arts theater after music legend Dionne Warwick.

According to HuffPost, Bowie State University, a historically Black university in Maryland, recently named the theater inside of its Fine and Performing Arts Center “The Dionne Warwick Theater.”

Bowie State is “a traditional Black college, and with us losing so many of them, this is a fine promotion to give. [Historically Black colleges and universities] are still very vital, not only to our existence but to the world,” Warwick remarked.

The Dionne Warwick Theater is the first performing arts venue named after the Grammy award-winning singer.

Warwick, a longtime advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness, has ties to the university through previous visits to its wellness center, where she has been “absolutely blown away by the work they do there.”

Considering the vocalist’s background as a humanitarian, Tewodross Williams said the decision was easy to name the theater after Warwick.

“We’re not only trying to create artists and creatives, but we want to create what I call socially engaged artists,” said Williams, associate professor and chair of the university’s fine and performing arts department. “We want our students to be connected socially, globally, and politically in terms of the world and what affects them. We encourage our students to use their art for social change.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

From the Web