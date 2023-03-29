Atlanta’s Ziscuit Selected for Google for Startups Black Founders Fund

Ziscuit, the grocery search engine that saves shoppers time and money when grocery stores bid to fulfill their shopping lists, was selected to join the third cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund provides non-dilutive cash awards to promising founders and their startups to grow revenues and obtain access to capital. Mark Anthony Peterson, founder of Ziscuit, is one of the 47 startups selected nationwide for the Google for Startups program focused on high-potential startups from underrepresented entrepreneurs based in the U.S. Selected founders receive $100,000 in non-dilutive capital along with Google Cloud credits and hands-on support to help their startup grow.

Ziscuit launched in Atlanta in January 2022 after completing Techstars Farm to Fork and extended the launch of its search engine platform to Birmingham, Alabama, in January 2022 while participating in the Innovation Depot’s Velocity Accelerator. “Ziscuit is designed to help consumers and empower small businesses,” says Mark Peterson, Founder and CEO of Ziscuit, “We promote mom-and-pop-style grocery retailers and local consumer packaged goods brands by giving them access to more customers at a fraction of the cost charged by large social media platforms..”

“Thanks to Joey Womack, Founder & CEO of Goodie Nation, and other participating Google partners, under-represented founders can develop the competencies and capabilities that make Google one of the most valuable and impactful companies on the planet,” says Peterson. “This support from Google for Startups comes at a critical time for Ziscuit as we begin the roll-out of our grocery search engine and standalone refrigerated food lockers in under-served communities dealing with food insecurity and growing food deserts. We look forward to launching the fully integrated solution in Birmingham, Alabama in 2023.”

“This year, we’re incorporating even more opportunities for founders to refine and practice their pitches ahead of critically important investor and customer conversations,” says Kaili Emmrich, Head of Google for Startups North America. “We’re hopeful that we can continue to level the playing field for underrepresented founders and their startups, like Ziscuit, by connecting them to the best Google has to offer.”