Pullman Yards’ Newest Experience Features Wicked Weed, Desert Door, Bourbon and more

Pullman Yards’ newest experience: AlcoHall at Pullman. The historic entertainment district, a 1904 train yard, has lived several lives – from movie filmings (think Divergent, Hunger Games, Fast & Furious) and sprawling exhibits like the Van Gogh Experience and Stranger Things, to winter ice skating and springtime pickleball. Now, comes AlcoHall, debuting in late spring.

A food hall – for beverages – AlcoHall will, simply, be that. However – anything but simple – it will feature stalls by brands like Wicked Weed and Desert Door, adopting Pullman’s “go big or go home” mentality creating experiences no amount of booze can make you forget – from mechanical bulls and billiards to live music and a sports “bar.”

Open daily, AlcoHall will operate in a choose-your-own-adventure style – whether that’s tequila tastings, beer taps or bourbon discovery. Unlike an independent brewery, distillery or vineyard, at AlcoHall, the world is truly your oyster – or should we say round of shots: you have the opportunity to not only learn more about and visit with several brands, but also try as many as you’d like and take in the activities, all under one roof.

Each stall will offer its own unique brand experience at its own price point and will showcase everything from limited-edition selections to signature sips, and like a food hall, you simply pay where you enjoy. Bottoms up for the first round, including:

Wicked Weed – the popular brewery out of Asheville known for flagship brands Pernicious and Freak of Nature.

– Old Fourth Ward gin, vodka + bourbon make their return, a new home for the recently shuttered brick & mortar. Three Chord Bourbon – Founded by Neil Giraldo, guitarist & husband of musician Pat Benatar, classic whiskeys + bourbons are perfected through their “perfectly tuned taste” process.

– Japanese-sourced ingredients meet time-honored traditions, including the coveted Yamazaki whisky. Desert Door – the West Texas distillery specializing in uniquely smooth sotols, a plant native to Texas and Mexico similar to tequila; yet unique in its source and distillation.

– One of the oldest South African farms in the Franschhoek Wine Valley. Don Papa Rum – From one of the finest sugar cane regions in the world, premium aged, single-Island Philippine rum that’s only been available stateside since 2017.

Initial brands will take up residence for at least the season, with the intention of rotating stalls, guest brand activations and additional spirits coming in the future. AlcoHall will be located in Pullman’s 17,400 square-foot “building one” – the former engineering & upholstery shop – and open into the Rail Park, where lawn games, bocce ball and pickleball courts are available as well as access to on-site restaurants Dailies & Sides and Fishmonger.

“Pullman Yards is always about creating unique experiences, and this one is no different. We want to highlight brands with unique stories that may not be as readily accessible in Atlanta, and activate them in ways you don’t get at a traditional brewery, distillery or vineyard experience,” explains Maureen Meulen, co-owner of Pullman Yards. “This city has so many incredible options but we always look to deliver something different when planning our experiences. When presented, the concept of not one brewery or distillery, but multiple options to choose from, really struck a chord with us. Think of groups who have one wine drinker, one whiskey aficionado, and one beer lover. It’s all here, and it will be a fun space to spend a weekend, a weeknight, or even book for your next private or corporate event.”