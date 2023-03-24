Disney’s New Series, Saturdays, Highlights Black Joy and Chicago Skate Culture

By Portia King

From the creative minds of actress and executive producer, Marisa Martin (Black-ish, Little, etc.) and cinema veteran, executive producer and showrunner, Norman Vance, Jr. (Roll Bounce, Beauty Shop, Pride, etc.), the two have teamed up to create Disney’s new series, Saturdays. Based in Chicago, the series takes audiences on a ride into the city’s lively roller skate culture through the perspective of three young Black teen girls, Paris, Simone and Ari, aka, “We-B-Girlz” skate crew.

“There aren’t enough shows where we see young Black kids enjoying themselves, having fun, being friends, and having basic problems,” stated Vance. “We don’t see enough joy…so that’s definitely what we wanted to do.”

The series also features a few familiar faces, Omar Gooding and Golden Brooks, who play Mr. and Mrs. Johnsons, Paris’ fun and comedic parents. “The intentional storytelling of this amazing African-American family…I think young kids need that representation to feel connected,” said Brooks.

Saturdays premieres on Disney channel Friday, March 24th and the next day on Disney+.

