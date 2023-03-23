Hawks Help Local Students Prepare For Prom Season With ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’

Prom season can be an important time for high school students. To help some underserved students in the Atlanta area prepare for prom, the Lady Hawks teamed up with Becca’s Closet Greater Atlanta to host “Say Yes to the Prom Dress.”

“It’s a fun event to let these young women feel beautiful and confident on prom night,” said Laura Prunty, Lady Hawk and the wife of assistant coach Joe Prunty. “You can see the joy on their faces. These young women are beautiful and strong and have so much to offer.”

At the event, nearly two dozen underserved teens from high schools in Fulton County were able to select their prom dress and participate in different stations for hair and makeup so that they could become prom ready. On-site at the event were members of the Lady Hawks as well as volunteers from the Hawks. The event was designed to promote self-confidence and individual beauty while instilling a sense of pride and confidence for the major high-school milestone.

The Lady Hawks is a women’s auxiliary group comprised of the wives, significant others and mothers of Atlanta Hawks players, coaches, basketball operations staff and management. To ensure a meaningful community impact, the Lady Hawks prioritize recurring programming in conjunction with organizational partners that serve women and youth across Atlanta.

At the event, the teens were able to choose their prom dress from a variety of formal dresses that were donated by Becca’s Closet Greater Atlanta and a seamstress was available to make any alterations. Volunteers from the Lady Hawks and the Atlanta Hawks helped the students select all their prom needs at various stations, which included nail polish, perfume, jewelry and more. Additionally, local hair stylists and makeup professionals provided tutorials and tips for how to get ready for the big day.

“We look forward to prom season every year because we get to see the student’s faces light up when they find the perfect dress,” said Becca’s Closet GA Chapter Organizer Tiffany Cadogan. “Partnering with the Lady Hawks this year has been a great experience for not only me, but also Serenity Cadogan, who is the high school student that manages this chapter.”

Also onsite at the event alongside the Lady Hawks and Hawks volunteers was Miss Georgia USA 2023 Rachel Russaw to help assist the teens at the various stations. A native of Atlanta, Russaw was crowned Miss Georgia USA 2023 in November of 2022 and will represent Georgia at the upcoming Miss USA 2023 competition.

“I am so honored that Becca’s Closet and the Lady Hawks are allowing me to be a part of such an amazing event,” said Russaw. “This will have such a lasting impact on these young women and I know that they will go into prom feeling confident and beautiful. Being able to come together to uplift and empower other women is what fulfills me as Miss Georgia USA.”