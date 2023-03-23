Atlanta Jazz Festival 2023 Announces Lineup in Piedmont Park for Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-29

One of the largest FREE jazz festivals in the country, the Atlanta Jazz Festival is an annual celebration of music, culture, and the art of jazz. The festival returns to historic Piedmont Park, in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 from 11 am to 11 pm each day. Attendees will enjoy music featuring local, national, and international artists.

View a special video message from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at this link.

“We have an incredible roster of musicians performing at the 46th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival this Memorial Day Weekend,” says Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “Whether you like sultry vocalists, contemporary, traditional, swing, fusion, or Latin Jazz, we have something for every jazz lover. To learn more about the artists who are performing at this year’s festival, visit our website at atljazzfest.com. We’ll see you in the park!”

Here’s the schedule in Piedmont Park:

Saturday, May 27

1 pm Lakecia Benjamin – jazz, funk, and R&B saxophonist

3 pm Tony Hightower – vocalist

5 pm David Sanchez – Latin jazz saxophonist

7 pm Samara Joy – vocalist

9 pm Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis

*Late-Night Jazz Concert featuring singer/songwriter Cecily will take place at Park Tavern at 10 pm. This is a ticketed event, and reservations can be made on the festival website.

Sunday, May 28

1 pm Sélène Saint-Aimé – afro-French bassist and vocalist

3 pm Brandee Younger – contemporary jazz, soul, and funk harpist

5 pm Javon Jackson and the Gospel according to Nikki Giovanni – poet and saxophonist

7 pm José James – hip-hop infused jazz vocalist

9 pm Stanley Clarke – jazz fusion bassist

Monday, May 29

1 pm Satya – singer/songwriter

3 pm James Francies – pop influenced jazz pianist

5 pm Brenda Nicole Moorer – singer/songwriter

7 pm Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) – trumpeter and jazz innovator

9 pm Ledisi – R&B and jazz vocalist

Artist Alex Brewer, also known as HENSE, has created this year’s signature festival artwork! His art includes vivid, colorful, contemporary abstract paintings and monumental wall pieces. He produces public works worldwide through a combination of techniques learned through graffiti writing and the formal language of abstract painting. You can purchase t-shirts and posters featuring his vibrant artwork in the vendor area at Piedmont Park, or on the festival website.

Piedmont Park

The event is FREE and open to the public.

This area will offer games and interactive play for all ages.

SHOPPING & FOOD VENDORS. A wide variety of food vendors will tempt your taste buds with BBQ, gyros, burgers, Caribbean foods and more! Browse the vendor booths for unique items including art, clothing, and jewelry.

PARK RULES. There will be NO GRILLING, NO PETS, NO STAKING OF TENTS and NO GLASS BOTTLES OR CONTAINERS allowed in Piedmont Park during the festival.

VIP Experience. If you want to take your festival experience to the next level, book a reserved tent at The Jazz Spot. You’ll find pricing and details on the festival website.

LOCAL TRANSPORTATION. You can bike to the festival and use the free bike valet located on 10th Street near Park Tavern. If you drive, please note there is no parking allowed on neighborhood streets surrounding the festival area. You can park only in paid parking lots. One of the best ways to come to the festival is to take public transportation.

Sponsorships. For information about sponsorships contact Kelli Ross at keross@atlantaga.gov.

Social Media: Stay connected, get the latest festival news, and join the conversation on Facebook: AtlantaJazzFestival; Twitter: AtlantaJazzFest and Instagram: Atlanta Jazz Festival.

The 46th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival is presented by the City of Atlanta – Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. The mission of the Atlanta Jazz Festival is to educate and entertain a diverse audience of jazz fans and to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians. The festival is funded through corporate sponsorships and by Atlanta Jazz Festival Inc, a 501(c)(3) cultural, non-profit organization. For more information about this year’s festival including park rules, transportation options, nearby accommodations, VIP Experience, or the Late-Night Jazz Concert, visit the website at atljazzfest.com.