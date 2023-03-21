Digital Daily

Dr. Tamia Potter Is Vanderbilt’s 1st Black Woman Neurosurgeon Resident

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

An HBCU grad recently became the first Black woman neurosurgeon resident in Vanderbilt University’s 148-year history.

For her residency, Dr. Tamia Potter was matched to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, making her the school’s first Black woman neurosurgeon since its inception in 1874, per Afrotech.

“My first job was a certified nursing assistant at 17 years old in 2014. Today on March 17th, 2023 I was blessed to be selected as the first African American female neurosurgery resident to train @VUMC_Neurosurg,” Potter tweeted last week.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Chelsea Mooreland, a mentor of Dr. Potter, congratulated her mentee on the history-making accomplishment.

“I could not be more proud of my amazingly talented and brilliant mentee who just so happens to be a Beta Alpha Soror and FAMU Alumnae,” Dr. Mooreland wrote.

VUMC Neurosurgery said in a tweet on Friday (March 17) that it was looking forward to working with its new residents.

“We are thrilled to announce our new Vanderbilt Neurosurgery residents! Congratulations- we are so excited to have you on our team!,” VUMC Neurosurgery tweeted.

Before becoming a Vanderbilt resident, Potter attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University where she majored in chemistry.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

Comments

From the Web