Dr. Tamia Potter Is Vanderbilt’s 1st Black Woman Neurosurgeon Resident

An HBCU grad recently became the first Black woman neurosurgeon resident in Vanderbilt University’s 148-year history.

For her residency, Dr. Tamia Potter was matched to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, making her the school’s first Black woman neurosurgeon since its inception in 1874, per Afrotech.

“My first job was a certified nursing assistant at 17 years old in 2014. Today on March 17th, 2023 I was blessed to be selected as the first African American female neurosurgery resident to train @VUMC_Neurosurg,” Potter tweeted last week.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Chelsea Mooreland, a mentor of Dr. Potter, congratulated her mentee on the history-making accomplishment.

“I could not be more proud of my amazingly talented and brilliant mentee who just so happens to be a Beta Alpha Soror and FAMU Alumnae,” Dr. Mooreland wrote.

VUMC Neurosurgery said in a tweet on Friday (March 17) that it was looking forward to working with its new residents.

“We are thrilled to announce our new Vanderbilt Neurosurgery residents! Congratulations- we are so excited to have you on our team!,” VUMC Neurosurgery tweeted.

Before becoming a Vanderbilt resident, Potter attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University where she majored in chemistry.