Registration Now Open for Youth Summer Camp in Stonecrest

Camp Inspire offers activities for students in grades 1 – 5.

The City of Stonecrest has opened registration for its summer day camp programs for children in first through fifth grades. Camp Inspire will offer participants three separate, three-week sessions, which include fun-filled days of activities such as swimming lessons, arts and crafts, field trips and much more. The full camp will run from Monday, June 5 through Friday, August 4 at Browns Mill Recreation Center.

“The City of Stonecrest is excited to provide another summer of adventure, discovery, and fun for our youngest residents and visitors,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “Camp Inspire is an incredible opportunity for campers to learn through active and educational programs that provide a lifetime of memories.”

Camp session dates and themes include:

Session 1: “The Great Outdoors”

Monday, June 5 – Friday, June 23

Session 2: “Around the World”

Monday, June 26 – Friday, July 14

Session 3: “Science”

Monday, July 17 – Friday, August 4

Space is limited to 60 campers per session. Registration for each session is $150 for residents, and $175 for non-residents. The camp will operate weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

To register and for information about Camp Inspire, contact Stonecrest’s Parks and Recreation Department via email at parksinfo@stonecrestga.gov or call (470) 552-7275.