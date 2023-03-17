Hawks, Chase, Good Sports Hosts ‘Project Rebound’ Basketball Clinic At Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy

As part of Women’s History Month, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation, Chase and Good Sports hostws a mini basketball clinic for local youth girls, grades six through 12. The clinic was part of Project Rebound, an initiative launched by the Hawks Foundation and Good Sports in 2018 to provide sports resources to Title I schools and area nonprofits working in high-need communities. As part of the initiative, the participating schools and organizations receive requested items including backpacks, basketballs, basketball shoes, towels, practice uniforms and more. Atlanta Dream player AD and Atlanta Hawks player Onyeka Okongwu were in attendance sharing promotional items and engaging with the young women.

The event at Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy is the second part of a larger four-part clinic activation in partnership with Chase and in collaboration with Good Sports. Last month, the organizations hosted their first Project Rebound clinic at the John Lewis Invictus Academy for local youth, ages 12-14. The Hawks and Chase will host additional Project Rebound clinics at two more recipient organizations through May.