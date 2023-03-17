Donald Trump Asked Multiple Georgia Officials To Overturn Presidential Election, According To Special Grand Jury

The Fulton County special grand jury revealed that another recording exists of Donald Trump attempted to have the 2020 presidential election overturned.

According the Atlanta Journal Constitution, members of the special grand jury, who remain anonymous, shared that they heard a new recording of Trump pressuring David Ralston who served as Georgia House Speaker at the time.

In December 2020, jurors said the recording revealed that Trump asked Ralston to summons a special grand jury to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. Ralston, who passed in November, went against Trump’s request.

Trumps is also on record asking secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump also asked Kemp to convene a special session to overturn Biden’s victory. Both went against Trump’s requests.

The report also revealed that jurors believed that several witnesses may have lied under oath.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is currently considering indictments which could come as soon as May or June.