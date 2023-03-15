Nina Sky To Perform At Atlanta Hawks Game For ‘Hispanic Heritage Night’

The Atlanta Hawks today announced plans to celebrate their ‘Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource’ on Tuesday, March 28 when the team hosts Cleveland at State Farm Arena. The night will celebrate the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans through various in-game elements, music, dance, food and an exciting night of Hawks basketball. Hip-Hop singer-songwriter sister duo and Latin artists Nina Sky will perform at halftime. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and fans can join in the celebration by securing a ticket at Hawks.com/tickets.

As part of a larger celebration of the culture, the Hawks will unveil artwork depicting Harry the Hawk as an Alebrije on various promotional items to build excitement leading up to Hispanic Heritage Night. Created by artist, activist and public speaker Yehimi Cambrón, the ‘Harry the Hawk Alebrije’ is representative of the popular Mexican folk-art sculptures of fantastical and mythical creatures.

“I am proud to create something so emblematically Mexican for Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night,” said Yehimi Cambrón. “This project is an exciting opportunity to capture Harry the Hawk’s fierce attitude, while honoring my Mexican roots. I hope my artwork allows the Hawks’ Latinx fanbase to feel welcomed and embraced.”

As part of the evening’s entertainment, fans will enjoy a music and dance performance by Dominican and Puerto Rican singer-songwriter sibling duo Nina Sky. In 2004, Nina Sky blazed the music scene with their unique sound – a fusion of hip-hop, R&B, pop and reggaeton. Their infectious debut song “Move Ya Body” and follow-up tracks “Turning Me On” and “Oye Mi Canto” propelled the group to Billboard chart success and collaborations with Grammy Award-winning artists and producers including Bruno Mars, Diplo, Major Lazer, Rick Ross, Betty Wright, Aventura, Sean Paul and Salaam Remi. Recently, the group was enlisted by London-based producer TroyBoi for his 2015 smash hit “Afterhours,” which has 11.8 million plays on SoundCloud and over 7 million views on YouTube. With an array of musical projects under their belt, the twins reconnected with their fans on a massive level with their 2016 single “Champion Lover” via Tommy Boy Records. The group continues to record new music, tour worldwide both performing live and DJing and host a radio show on Apple Music Beats 1.

“We’ve been performing around the world endlessly since we were teenagers and it has not only opened our eyes culturally but has inspired our music over the years,” says Nina Sky. “It’s an amazing feeling for us to still live out our dreams while staying true to our Hispanic roots. We’re beyond excited to perform during the Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night and in front of our supportive fans who have shown us love throughout the years.”

Leading up to the night, on Monday, March 20, the Hawks and Hawks CareSource will host 400 students for a career-readiness panel at Meadowcreek High School. As part of the event, the Atlanta Hawks and CareSource team members will engage in conversation with students to prepare them for success in the workplace and lifelong career management. In addition, CareSource will donate a check towards Meadowcreek High School’s scholarship fund. Their donation will help underserved students reach their educational goals and progress toward a better future.

“Our partnership with the Hawks gives us a unique opportunity to engage with the community in a meaningful way,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource Georgia president. “We are looking forward to meeting with students from Meadowcreek and celebrating the contributions of Hispanic and Latin Americans.”

Prior to tipoff, singer-songwriter and actress Sirena Grace will perform the national anthem. Originally from Queens, N.Y., her parents immigrated to the states from the Dominican Republic and El Salvador. Sirena’s musical influences come from her Latin roots as well as hip-hop influences. She combines English and Spanish lyrics with dynamic five-octave vocals to create a Spanglish, R&B/Soul sound.

In addition, talent from iHeart’s ‘Z105-7’s #1 Para Hits de Hoy en Atlanta!’ will be integrated into the overall game experience. Orlando Mix, iHeart’s on-air personality will announce the starting lineup in Spanish, Karla from ‘The Enrique Santos Morning Show’ will serve as a guest co-host and Luis Treviño, assistant program director and on-air personality will be a guest DJ.

Other performances throughout the night include Los Mariachis, a traditional mariachi band, who will entertain fans on the concourse before the game and at the end of halftime. Karen y Ricardo, international salsa competitors, will also dance during a break in the game. The famed pair has danced the streets of Chile for over six years and are the only couple in the world to win nine world dancing titles, including the World Latin Dance Cup and World Salsa Summit.

On the court floor and through social recognition, the Hawks and CareSource will recognize Hawks and State Farm Arena employees who are a part of the Hispanic and Latin communities.

Food selections will be offered throughout the arena, including a curated Latin American menu located in the club areas and premium spaces. Food choices will include lamb shoulder barbacoa, whole roasted suckling pig with salsas, grilled corn with fresh lime and jalapeno salsa and more. Along the concourse, a tacos and nachos stand will be located outside of Section 102 and a tacos, nachos and burritos stand will be located outside of Section 114.

The Hawks’ Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource is part of the league’s 17th annual Noches Éne•Bé•A (eh-nay-bay-ah) Latin Nights program. The program includes celebratory warmup shirts and merchandise, team community activities and in-arena elements at select games throughout the month of March.

In September 2022, the Atlanta Hawks and CareSource announced a multi-year agreement that included initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families. Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact on Atlanta’s culture through special nights and community events. CareSource will also participate in activations that support the Skyhawks and their fans. Earlier this month, the Skyhawks held their annual Education Day game presented by CareSource at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park and hosted students and staff from local schools.