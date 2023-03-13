Drake, 21 Savage To Bring ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour to Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know

Four time Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum selling artist Drake announced his long awaited return to the stage with the 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour presented by Cash App, Visa and Sprite. Produced by Live Nation, Drake and 21 Savage will be going on a 29-date arena run with stops including Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, September 5.

Drake and 21 Savage recently released the project, “Her Loss” which reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The title, a celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake’s sentiment of the unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.

Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales on March 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 17 starting at 12pm local time on drakerelated.com.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: For all US shows, the first tickets to the ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, March 15 starting at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 16 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to ‘It’s All A Blur’ tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information. For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale.

SPRITE PRESALE: Sprite is the official beverage sponsor for the ‘It’s All A Blur Tour,’ his first in North America since 2018. This marks a natural progression of their partnership since Sprite executed his first worldwide brand deal in 2010. Fans can look for updates on Sprite.com and sign up for Sprite emails to gain access to Drake’s presale experience.

The Sprite presale will take place on Thursday, March 16 starting at 12pm local time until 10pm local time. Presale start times vary by market, check your local listings at drakerelated.com for more information.