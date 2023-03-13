Susan G. Komen® Bubbles & Bling Gala in Atlanta Raises $200K to Assist Historically Marginalized Communities Affected by Breast Cancer  

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced that the 10TH Annual Bubbles & Bling Gala in Atlanta held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 raised more than $200,000 for breast cancer research and patient care services. Proceeds from the fundraiser will advance Komen’s mission, fund groundbreaking research, and improve survival rates for those most at-risk in the metro Atlanta community – Black and African American women.

“Breast cancer is now the leading cause of cancer death among Black women in the U.S., but it can be successfully treated when it is detected early. This event raises critical funds to improve access to quality care, offer direct patient support, and empower those impacted by this disease with the most trustworthy information.” said State Executive Director, Dr. Jamar Jeffers.

The event honored Mohawk Industries, who has been a Komen partner since 2001, and successfully donated more than $6.3 million to help fund Komen’s mission through their Decorate and Specify for the Cure programs. More than 200 supporters attended the event and gathered with the goal of raising critical funds to end breast cancer.

The 2023 roster of Georgia BigWigs was announced at the event and includes 10 local notable individuals who are competing to raise the most funds for breast cancer research and patient services in Georgia. Big Wigs include on-air personalities from B98.5 FM, a non-profit dance crew, members of the Georgia academic community and more. Those interested in donating can visit komen.org/Georgia to learn more.