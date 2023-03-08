Marlon Wayans Claps Back At Tucker Carlson’s Take On Jan. 6 Insurrection

Photo: Getty Images

Marlon Wayans has fired back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson for downplaying the violence that occurred during the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

While guest hosting The Daily Show, Wayans shut down Carlson’s claim that Capitol rioters were mere “sightseers,” per the HuffPost.

“Sightseeing my Black a**. If you have to punch a cop on your way in, you’re not sightseeing. You fight-seeing,” Wayans quipped.

Wayans’ comments come after Carlson released security footage on Monday (March 6) from the Jan. 6 attack, which was provided exclusively to him by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Fox News host acquired over 44,000 hours of security video from the deadly riot after demanding McCarthy release all of the Jan. 6 files as he was struggling to gather the votes to win the speaker’s gavel.

During a segment of his Fox News show on Monday, Carlson unveiled portions of the footage in an attempt to portray the riot as a peaceful gathering.

“The footage does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress,” Carlson said Monday, noting that the insurrectionists were actually “sightseers.” “Instead it shows police escorting people through the building, including the now-infamous ‘QAnon Shaman.’”

“Taken as a whole, the video does not support the claim that Jan. 6 was an insurrection. In fact, it demolishes that claim,” the right-wing host continued.

On The Daily Show, Wayans fact-checked Carlson’s false claims about the Capitol riots, which left roughly 140 officers assaulted and nearly 1,000 people with criminal charges.

“All Tucker Carlson proved is that you can make anything look better by not showing the bad part,” Wayans said before delivering a comparison. “How come they never show 9/11 planes taking off?”

See more of Wayans’ monologue on The Daily Show below.