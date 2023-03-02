Drew Sidora And Husband Ralph Pittman File For Divorce

Photo: Getty Images

Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman are ending their eight-year marriage.

According to court documents obtained by People, Sidora filed a divorce petition on Monday (February 27) just one hour before Pittman separately lodged a petition of his own.

Pittman cited in court documents that the couple separated on February 19, while the Real Housewives of Atlanta star listed their separation date as Thursday (February 23).

Pittman requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, according to the documents. Sidora’s divorce petition states that “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation” between the pair.

“Love is a beautiful thing,” Pittman said in a statement to People. “Unfortunately we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy.”

Sidora and Pittman tied the knot in August 2014. They welcomed their son, Machai, the following year and their daughter, Aniya, in February 2018. The Game alum also has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Prior to the filing, some of the couple’s marital challenges were documented on the Real Housewives of Atlanta.