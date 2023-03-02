Chris Rock to Address Will Smith’s Oscar Slap on New Netflix Special

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Rock is set to talk about being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars on his upcoming live Netflix special.

On Saturday (March 4), Rock will deliver a live stand-up comedy show on Netflix where he will address the infamous slap at a greater length than he ever has before, according to the streaming platform, per CNN.

The comedian has alluded to the slap in various stand-up performances over the past year, but only in short quips.

Rock tested out some of the material for his upcoming Netflix special during a show in Charleston in January alongside Dave Chappelle.

During his set, Rock talked about collective outrage after the Oscars incident and made several jokes about the slap.

“The thing people wanna know … did it hurt? Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie (in ‘New Jack City’). Even in animated movies, I’m a zebra, he’s a f—ing shark. I got hit so hard, I heard ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” Rock said, per CNN.

“Will Smith is a big dude. I am not,” he quipped. “Will Smith is shirtless in his movies. If you see me in a movie getting open heart surgery, I’m gonna have a sweater on.”

The Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, is expected to stream live at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday.