NFL Prospect, UGA Star Jalen Carter Charged For Racing In Car Crash That Killed Teammate

Jalen Carter is projected to be a top five pick in the NFL Draft next month. However, the future of the former University of Georgia star is now uncertain after he was charged for his alleged participation in a car crash that killed a teammate.

On March 1, the Athens-Clarke County police issued an arrest for Carter and charged him with reckless driving and racing.

Hours after UGA won a second national championship on Jan. 15, recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, and UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, were both killed in a crash crash. Two other members of the football team, Warren McClendon, 21, and Victoria Bowles, 26, were also injured.

Police say Carter was racing against LeCroy who was drunk and driving an SUV at over 100 mph. LeCroy lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour,” police said in a statement.

Carter was expected to be interviewed today by several NFL teams who will consider drafting him in April.