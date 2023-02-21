Urban League of Greater Atlanta Releases its First State of Black Georgia Report

Document calls for addressing disparities that limit opportunities in Black communities.

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta will release its inaugural State of Black Georgia report on Feb. 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. on the South Wing steps of the State Capitol building. The document — modeled on the National Urban League’s State of Black America annual report — examines the multiple and intersected influences that determine the health, economic status, civic engagement, and general well-being of Black communities throughout Georgia.

“We assembled a team of noted experts to gather data and to focus on the living, working, and socio-economic realities facing Black Americans in Georgia,” said ULGA President and CEO Nancy Flake Johnson. “We chose to highlight conditions in six metropolitan areas: Albany, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah, and to include the category of Rural Georgia.”

Speakers at the press conference will include lawmakers, clergy, and professionals in the fields of housing, education, criminal justice, civic engagement, and health, among others involved in the production of the State of Black Georgia report.

Media are also invited to a second roll-out event on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs-RICE, 504 Fair St. SW, featuring a panel discussion. Writers and contributors will be on hand to interact with the audience and share their insights during the Q&A session. If you would like to share in the breakfast, please use this link to register to attend so we can plan meals and space: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=wxjvw4cab&oeidk=a07ejndcobz6a25d227

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is dedicated to closing the economic and social justice gaps between Black Americans and their White counterparts throughout the metro-Atlanta area. Founded in 1920, ULGA celebrates its 103rd anniversary this year, 2023. We are releasing the State of Black Georgia to commemorate this milestone, and to offer insight on the social, economic, and political dynamics shaping the future of the metro Atlanta region, and the state of Georgia.

“We anticipate this comprehensive document to be used as a resource and guide for policy makers, educators, philanthropists, community organizers, civic organizations, healthcare providers, and others interested in justice, equity, and progress to strengthen our region as we move toward the future together,” said Ms. Johnson.

