Da Brat Pregnant With First Child At Age 48

Da Brat recently announced that she is pregnant at age 48. The Atlanta-based rapper and radio host revealed that she’s on a journey to motherhood in an interview with People.

Da Brat decided to have a baby shortly after marrying entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart in 2022.

Initially, the award-winning So So Def rapper did not believe she would become a mother due to her hectic schedule as an artist.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she said in the interview. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Da Brat and her wife chose an anonymous donor and she is currently 18 weeks pregnant.

Pregnancy after the age of 40 is consider a late pregnancy. However, childbirth at older ages has become more common. Since the 1990s, birth rates in people aged 40-44 have gone up, according to WebMD.

Da Brat and her wife will document their journey to motherhood in their reality TV show, “Brat Loves Judy.”