The City of Stonecrest Partners with Emory University to Host a Career Fair



The event will connect applicants with full-time and part-time positions and internships at Emory.

The City of Stonecrest is partnering with Emory University to host a career fair at Browns Mill Recreation Center on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. The event is an excellent opportunity for applicants to network with representatives from Emory and apply for campus wide career positions and internships. The event is free and open to the public.

The City of Stonecrest and Emory University share a commitment to offering opportunities for employment and growth within each community.

“We are proud to partner with Emory University and host this career fair in our city. This event will provide economic empowerment for individuals living in Stonecrest and beyond,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “Through our strategic partnerships, we are able to support the economic needs of our community and connect employers with qualified candidates.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to apply for positions in several fields including business operations, information technology, administrative, dining and food services, campus facility and safety, and other roles.

“Success starts in Stonecrest. We have an educated workforce and a talented student population, which makes our city an ideal location for businesses and organizations seeking to recruit talent,” added Councilman, District 2, Robert Turner. “We are excited to welcome Emory University and all employers who wish to engage with job seekers in our great city.”

Mayor Cobble will deliver opening remarks to kick-off the program along with Councilman Turner and representatives from Emory University. The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Browns Mill Recreation Center is located at 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038.

Stonecrest is located in DeKalb County, Georgia. The City of Stonecrest operates under a Council-Manager form of government. Stonecrest is minutes from downtown Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and it offers residents a live-work-play community. The City is known for shopping and restaurants in The Mall at Stonecrest area. Residents and visitors can explore nature or hiking trails and cycling opportunities in the area. For more information, visit: www.stonecrestga.gov.