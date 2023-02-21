Hair Relaxer Cancer Lawsuit: Law firm filing cases for women harmed by hair relaxers

(Black PR Wire) Recent scientific evidence has pointed to a link between the use of chemical hair relaxers and the development of certain types of cancer. Product liability lawsuits have been filed against major beauty company L’Oreal, alleging that toxic chemicals in their hair relaxers led to an

increased risk of uterine cancer. This lawsuit, along with other related claims, will pave the way for victims to pursue a hair relaxer cancer lawsuit.

At Reich & Binstock, nationally recognized mass tort attorneys are investigating claims involving certain chemical hair straighteners and their link with adverse health effects. If you have developed one of the following health conditions after using Dark & Lovely, Just for Me, or Cantu Shea Butter Relaxers,

you may be entitled to financial compensation.

• Uterine cancer

• Endometriosis / Endometrial cancer

• Ovarian cancer

You may learn more at https://www.reichandbinstock.com/houston-personal-injury-lawyers/productliability/hair-relaxer-cancer-lawsuit/.

To schedule a free case evaluation with us, please call our office at 713-622-7271. You can also send an email to contact@reichandbinstock.com. We will evaluate your claim and help you determine which steps to take next.