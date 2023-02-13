Digital Daily

Rihanna’s ASL Interpreter Goes Viral After Historic Super Bowl Performance

An ASL interpreter who made Super Bowl history is going viral after delivering a high-energy interpretation of Rihanna’s greatest hits during the halftime show.

As Rihanna took the stage on Super Bowl Sunday (February 12), ASL interpreter Justina Miles signed the singer’s entire 13-minute halftime set.

Not only did Miles make history as the first deaf woman to perform during a Super Bowl halftime show, but she also went viral for the finesse she added to her interpretation of “Rude Boy,” “Pour It Up,” B*tch Better Have My Money,” and more of Rihanna’s best tracks, per People.

Videos of Miles signing during the halftime show have garnered millions of views and high praise on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Before Super Bowl LLVI kicked off, Miles also signed Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is widely regarded as the Black National Anthem.

This isn’t the first time Miles has gone viral for her interpreting skills.

The history-maker, a current nursing student at HBCU Bowie State University, first earned national attention in 2020 after posting a video of herself performing Lil’ Kim’s 1997 hit “Crush on You.”

Ahead of the big game, Miles encouraged viewers to “not let any obstacles prevent you from achieving your dreams, and to always believe in yourself to go beyond.”

“It’s an important moment not only for me to share this experience with the whole world,” Miles said during a Super Bowl press conference. “But to really bring that empowerment to millions and millions of Black deaf people all over the country who’ve never really seen that before. I feel that is truly lifting every voice, even my voice.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

