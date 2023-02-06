Beyoncé Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins Ever

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé is officially the “Queen Bey” of the Grammys.

On Sunday (February 5), Beyoncé broke the record for the most Grammys ever won by a single act, surpassing Hungarian-British orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti who has 31 wins.

The music star came into the 2023 Grammys as this year’s most nominated artist, earning nine nods for her hit album Renaissance and tying her husband Jay-Z’s record for the most nominations at a whopping 88.

Ahead of Sunday’s live show at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, Beyoncé won the 2023 Grammy award for Best Traditional R&B Performance with “Plastic Off the Sofa.” She also nabbed Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.”

During the awards show, Beyoncé tied Solti’s record of 31 Grammy wins when she took home the award for Best R&B Song with “Cuff It.” However, the Renaissance artist didn’t accept the award in person with host Trevor Noah blaming Los Angeles traffic.

Beyoncé was in the building and officially made history as the Grammys’ most-awarded artist when she earned Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance.

Beyoncé accepts her 32nd #Grammy as she breaks the record for the most wins of all time. https://t.co/2B9c9dS1WD pic.twitter.com/5yfLlJXSv2 — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

She delivered an emotional acceptance speech where she thanked her late Uncle Johnny, Jay-Z, and the queer community, among others.