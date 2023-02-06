Digital Daily

Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With 2023 Grammy Win

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Viola Davis has officially achieved the coveted EGOT status with her win at the 2023 Grammys.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Davis took home the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, joining an elite class of entertainers who have won big at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tony Awards, per NBC News.

“It has just been such a journey,” Davis said during her acceptance speech on Sunday. “I just EGOT!”

Her performance in the audiobook for her memoir Find Me nabbed her the 2023 Grammy award.

“Oh my God,” Davis said on Sunday. “I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Davis joins Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson as the fourth Black person in history to secure EGOT status.

She previously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for her role in 2016’s Fences. In 2015, Davis earned an Emmy for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder. The Woman King star also has two Tony awards to her name.

Ahead of Sunday’s win, Davis said it would be a “huge accomplishment” to earn EGOT status.

“I think that everybody wants their life to mean something,” she previously said. “I believe in the Cherokee birth blessing, which is, ‘May you live long enough to know why you were born.’ I do believe that you literally wanna blow a hole through this world in whatever way you can.

“A lot of people don’t know how to do that. A lot of people haven’t found that thing that they’re passionate about, that they can do. Some have. But we all are looking for that, blowing a hole through this earth before we leave it. I think about that in my work a lot. I really found that thing that I love to do. So I always wanna make it meaningful.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web