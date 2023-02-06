Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With 2023 Grammy Win

Photo: Getty Images

Viola Davis has officially achieved the coveted EGOT status with her win at the 2023 Grammys.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Davis took home the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, joining an elite class of entertainers who have won big at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tony Awards, per NBC News.

“It has just been such a journey,” Davis said during her acceptance speech on Sunday. “I just EGOT!”

Her performance in the audiobook for her memoir Find Me nabbed her the 2023 Grammy award.

“Oh my God,” Davis said on Sunday. “I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Davis joins Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson as the fourth Black person in history to secure EGOT status.

She previously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for her role in 2016’s Fences. In 2015, Davis earned an Emmy for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder. The Woman King star also has two Tony awards to her name.

Ahead of Sunday’s win, Davis said it would be a “huge accomplishment” to earn EGOT status.

“I think that everybody wants their life to mean something,” she previously said. “I believe in the Cherokee birth blessing, which is, ‘May you live long enough to know why you were born.’ I do believe that you literally wanna blow a hole through this world in whatever way you can.

“A lot of people don’t know how to do that. A lot of people haven’t found that thing that they’re passionate about, that they can do. Some have. But we all are looking for that, blowing a hole through this earth before we leave it. I think about that in my work a lot. I really found that thing that I love to do. So I always wanna make it meaningful.”