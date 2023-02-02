Atlanta Hawks, Prostate Cancer Foundation And Emory Healthcare Team Up For Fifth Annual ‘Black History Month Assist Challenge’

In recognition of Black History Month, the Atlanta Hawks have teamed up with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University to launch its fifth annual Black History Month Assist Challenge, in which the Hawks Foundation will donate $250 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) for every assist registered by the Hawks in February.

The challenge also aims to generate awareness of the importance for men, particularly Black men, to discuss prostate cancer screening with their doctors. One in eight men, and one in six Black men, will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. The Black History Month Assist Challenge will begin for the Hawks tonight during the team’s away game against Phoenix. In addition, a special public service announcement will run in the arena during every home game for the month of February.

“We look forward to continuing the Black History Month Assist Challenge with PCF this season,” said Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee. “Alongside PCF and Emory Healthcare, we know how important it is to use our platform to raise funds and increase awareness about prostate cancer. We applaud the two organizations for spearheading this important research to improve the overall health of Black men.”

Launched in 2019, the Hawks have helped PCF raise more than $650,000 through the annual Black History Month Assist Challenge to support lifesaving research through the Prostate Cancer Foundation. As a result of the annual challenge, millions of media impressions were garnered that included education about prostate cancer screenings, risk reduction, treatment and where to find additional local resources, such as the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

“We are honored to once again partner with the Atlanta Hawks and Emory Healthcare for the Black History Month Assist Challenge to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research,” said Prostate Cancer Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Charles J. Ryan, MD. “PCF and the Hawks are shining a spotlight on the importance of understanding your risk for prostate cancer, especially Black men who are disproportionately affected by the disease.”

Through an extensive network of Emory Healthcare facilities across the metro area, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University provides comprehensive, expert care, including medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging and other services. Winship offers innovative treatments for prostate cancer, which affects more than three million men in the United States.

“Winship Cancer Institute and Emory Healthcare are honored to unite with the Hawks and PCF to educate our community about prostate cancer and raise money for crucial cancer research,” said Winship Executive Director Suresh S. Ramalingam, MD. “Research, care and education are central to Winship’s mission to discover cures for cancer and inspire hope; contributing to this challenge helps us deliver on our mission.”

Learn more about the Black History Month Assist Challenge and find additional resources provided by Winship Cancer Institute by visiting Hawks.com/PCF.