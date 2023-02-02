TikTok Releases First-Ever Visionary Voices List

Photo: Getty Images

TikTok has unveiled its first-ever Visionary Voices list, which recognizes Black creators who are making an impact on the culture on and off the social media platform.

According to NBC News, 15 creators earned nods on TikTok’s inaugural Visionary Voices list released on Wednesday (February 1), the first day of Black History Month.

“Our first-ever Visionary Voices List recognizes 15 Black creators who are innovators in their fields, using TikTok to educate, entertain, and advocate for the Black community while making a significant impact both on and off the platform,” the company announced in a blog post.

The list is a small part of the initiatives TikTok has lined up for Black History Month including curated music playlists, themed TikTok Live sessions, hashtags for Black creators, and events in Los Angeles to celebrate #BlackTikTok.

Keep scrolling for the list of social media creators, musicians, small-business owners, and educators recognized by TikTok as visionaries of the culture.

@_itzpsyiconic_

@cozy.games

@emmanuel.uddenberg

@kahlilgreene

@xoxoemira

@chikybombomreal

@icespicee

@keith_lee125

@keith_lee125 1-10 ft Mr.beast has come to a close and I’m thankful always and forever. This is only the beginning and I can’t thank God enough. God is truly amazing and I’m soaking up EVERY SINGLE MOMENT ! My feet are planted and my spirit is connected , God bless you 🙏🏽 One day at a time 🤝 #foodcritic ♬ how GREAT I am by Aj Greene – AJ📺

@lynaevanee

@maiyathedon

@brandonblackwoodnyc

@danessamyricksbeauty

@juicybodygoddess

@spicekitchengrill

@urbandessertlab