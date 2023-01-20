‘You Stupid Monkey’: Georgia Man Goes On Racist Tirade Against FedEx Worker

In a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday (January 18), a white man can be seen unleashing racial slurs and threats at a FedEx employee outside of a home in the Atlanta suburbs, Daily Mail reports.

“You stupid monkey,” the man tells the driver, who is recording the encounter, at the beginning of the 30-second video clip.

The man then accuses the FedEx worker of attempting to run over his dog.

“You a dumb n*****,’ he said, per the video. “Go ahead and park. You want to f*** around with a white man? You run over my dog and I’ll show you how little Black lives matter.”

During the racist tirade, the FedEx driver just laughs off the situation, calmly telling the man he didn’t run over anything as he films the encounter.

“Welcome to Facebook,” the driver says while recording.

The video has garnered over 5 million views on Twitter, with many users praising the employee for keeping his cool during the exchange.

“Well done to the driver for keeping composed. We will all encounter pain and prejudice in life. Society isn’t perfect. To be clear – I don’t condone this at all, but the driver here is the one in power. He’s consciously exercised self-control,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Perfect example don’t let words get you outta character,” another tweeted.

In a statement to Newsweek, FedEx called the man’s behavior “highly disturbing.”

“At FedEx, we believe that everyone deserves respect. The behavior depicted in this video is highly disturbing,” the company wrote in an email. “The safety and security of our team members and service providers is a top priority and we are reviewing the circumstances behind this matter.”