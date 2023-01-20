Black Atlanta Designer Dresses First Black Governor of Maryland

Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland for his inauguration and inauguration ball

Black celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson outfitted Governor Wes Moore, the first Black Governor of Maryland, for his inauguration and inauguration ball which took place on Wednesday, January 18.

A Washington D.C. native, Wilson became acquainted with Gov. Moore during his campaign. Wilson is the owner of the Miguel Wilson Collection, a luxury menswear brand that creates custom formal wear.

“I was given the privilege and hor of dressing Maryland’s first Black governor Wes Moore for his inauguration and ball. He’s only the third Black governor in US history,” Wilson said. “The process was well documented and his clothing will be displayed in the Reginald Lewis Museum in Baltimore.”

“I’ve been blessed to do many cool and wonderful things in fashion. I’ve had the opportunity to dress the best in sports, music, religion, and business. I’ve dressed congressmen, senators, and I even have my name mentioned in a 2Chainz song. I’ve also received accolades and awards, but none come close to the blessing of dressing Governor Wes Moore.”

Though Wilson currently resides in Atlanta, GA, he frequently returns to Washington D.C. and the DC-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area to visit friends and family, support local initiatives, and also maintain his store located at the National Harbor. He also owns stores in Atlanta, Miami, and a showroom in New York City.

Wilson is known for creating custom designs for high-profile men including 2Chainz, Akon, Ne-Yo, Method Man, Will Packer, Lamar Odom, and more.

“I want to have a moment to celebrate our ancestors and all the people that worked as slaves, those who fought for our rights and died for our causes. Only by understanding their sacrifices, pains, and suffering of our past can one truly appreciate this moment we are in,” Wilson said.

For more information on Miguel Wilson and the Miguel Wilson Collection visit https://www.miguelwilson.com/ and check out his recent memoir “Peace Over Everything” currently available exclusively on his website.

