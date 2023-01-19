Stephen A. Smith Says Rihanna ‘Ain’t Beyoncé’ Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Smith elaborated on his contentious take, which garnered an audible reaction from the studio audience.

“Hold on. … The only reason I brought up Beyoncé is because Beyoncé recently performed at the Super Bowl, with and without Bruno Mars and Coldplay,” he said, referring to Beyoncé’s past Super Bowl performances.

Shepherd pushed back on Smith’s comments, noting that Beyoncé has “had her time” on the Super Bowl stage.

But the First Take host seemingly doubled down on his sentiments, comparing the situation to his thoughts on Shepherd’s hosting.

“I like television,” Smith said. “I like a lot of talent out there. There’s some spectacular females in television, I just want to say that. Everybody ain’t Sherri. That’s not throwing shading on them. That’s appreciating their greatness but understanding, there’s levels!”

“Rihanna’s music is fantastic,” he continued. “She’s great. She’s a sister. I love her dearly. I listen to her music. I’m gonna support her until the cows come home. I’m just telling you: for me, there’s Beyoncé and there’s everybody else. Just like there was Michael Jackson and there’s everybody else.”

See how social media is reacting to Smith’s take on Rihanna below.

Stephen a smith went on that woman sherri show in espn mode ready to debate about rihanna and Beyoncé 😩🤦🏾‍♂️ this is not first take my guy. — Tymell Murphy (@TyeCrane_) January 18, 2023

1. Rihanna has NOTHING to prove. She already established that she’s greatness. 2. Don’t drag Beyoncé in your mess. 3. @stephenasmith https://t.co/KeVwn8rBQy pic.twitter.com/6Uj4k7cCSY — keipac. (@x_Keith) January 18, 2023

Rihanna doesn’t need nor wants to be Beyoncé, let’s start there. She created her own lane and didn’t copy what was already done by MJ and Tina Turner. @stephenasmith it’s always the black man degrading a black woman. We don’t even know who you are. Clout chaser! pic.twitter.com/ma1UfXpXuP — RihannaImpact (@rihanna_impact) January 18, 2023

The fact that Rihanna can buy you. pic.twitter.com/w50IGqPe1o — R (@isyoubigenoughh) January 18, 2023