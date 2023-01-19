Mother Of YSL Rapper Yak Gotti Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Sneak Rolling Papers Into Court

The YSL trial continues to get off to a rocky start. On Jan. 17, the mother of YSL rapper Yak Gotti was arrested for allegedly attempting to sneak rolling papers used for marijuana into the Fulton County Courthouse.

Latasha Kendrick, the mother of Yak Gotti (Deamonte Kendrick), was in court to drop off clothes for her son as he awaits trial in the publicized YSL RICO case, according to WSB. Kendrick handed a bag of clothes to Yak Gotti’s lawyer, Douglas Weinstein. Following the exchange, Weinstein received a text from the mother of Yak Gotti’s child, Nyesha Cox, stating that an envelope was in the bag. Weinstein handed the envelop to a deputy who discovered rolling papers inside.

Deputies arrested Latasha Kendrick who claimed that she did not have knowledge of the envelope and received the items from Cox. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Cox.

Yak Gotti is currently one of 14 defendants on trial for the YSL case. He is charged with multiple crimes, including the murder of Donavan “Nut” Thomas, Jr.

There were initially 28 defendants and 14 took plea deals. As a result of the pleas deals, any of the co-defendants named in the original indictment could be called to testify during trial.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.