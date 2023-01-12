Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Accuses LAPD Of Killing 31-Year-Old Cousin

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors claims her 31-year-old cousin was killed at the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to ABC News, Cullors alleged in an Instagram post this week that LAPD officers were responsible for the January 3 death of Keenan Anderson, her cousin.

“This is my cousin Keenan Anderson. He was killed by LAPD in Venice on Jan. 3, 2023. My cousin was an educator and worked with high school-aged children. He was an English teacher,” Cullors wrote on social media. “LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member.”

According to LAPD, an officer was responding to reports of a traffic collision when he saw Anderson “running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior.” LAPD said that parties involved in the accident told the officer that Anderson caused the collision.

Anderson initially cooperated with the officer until more cops arrived at the scene to conduct a DUI investigation, per LAPD. At that point, he fled the scene on foot, police said.

“As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance,” LAPD said in a press release.

According to police, Anderson was given medical attention by the Los Angeles Fire Department after he was taken into custody. The 31-year-old was later transported to the hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest and died.

“It’s unclear what role the physical struggle with the officers and the use of the Taser played in his unfortunate death,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said at a press conference on Wednesday (January 11).

Cullors pledged to seek justice for her cousin’s death.

“Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan, we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence,” she said on Instagram.

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles also released a statement addressing Anderson’s death.

“A minor traffic accident shouldn’t lead to death,” the statement reads. “#KeenanAnderson is father of a 6-year-old boy, he is a committed high school English teacher, he’s a son, a brother, beloved partner, nephew, and cousin of #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Patrisse Cullors. LAPD stole him from them and from us by tasing him to death. As we uplift his Spirit, we demand justice in his name.”

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.