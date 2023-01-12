Black 13-Year-Old, Killed By Man Who Thought He Was Breaking Into Car

Police said the shooter was inside of his home on Saturday when he “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles.”

“The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate,” according to police. He proceeded to shoot Blake who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police told the Washington Post that there is “no indication at this time” the boy was armed at the time of shooting. The only account of how the shooting unfolded on Saturday comes from the gunman himself.

DC Councilmember Christina Henderson condemned the shooting in a tweet on Monday (January 8).

“Property is not greater than life. Karon should be alive today,” Henderson tweeted.

Blake, a sixth-grade student at Brookland Middle School, was a “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football,” Kerry Richardson, the school’s president, said in an email to parents, per FOX 5 DC.

“Although he loved his neighborhood, he loved Brookland MS (the faculty & his peers) and the structure it presented to him even more,” Richardson wrote.

In a tweet on Saturday (January 7) DC Councilmember Zachary Parker called the shooting a “devastating tragedy,” noting that he has “deep concerns about neighbors taking justice into their own hands.”

“Our young people deserve long lives with the opportunity to dream big,” Parker tweeted.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.