Remy Ma, Tiffany Haddish and Black Chyna Come Out for Launch of ‘The Jason Lee Show’

On Sunday, Jan. 8 in Los Angeles, media mogul Jason Lee hosted the launch party in celebration of the premiere of The Jason Lee Show, his new talk show premiering on REVOLT’s linear channel on Tuesday, January 17.

The red-carpet event was sponsored by CÎROC and DeLeón and was hosted by Remy Ma. Celebrity attendees included Tiffany Haddish, Tamar Braxton, Blac Chyna and Joseph Sikora.

Guests were treated to a special surprise when Jason revealed that his first celebrity interview was with Cardi B. Attendees went wild with excitement when an image of Jason and Cardi during the interview taping was brought up on screens around the party. Check out the photo HERE.

Other notable guests included REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels, actors Deon Taylor, Isaac Keys, Kris D. Lofton, and Darius McCrary, musicians Candace Wakefield, Porscha Coleman, Gerald “Slink” Johnson, and Jhonni Blaze, Bachelor Nation reality stars Andrew Spencer, Nayte Olukoya, Justin Glaze, Tre Cooper, and Rodney Matthews, and celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez.

The Jason Lee Show is a raw, unfiltered talk show that will cover trending hot topics, celebrity interviews, interactive games and live call-ins with Jason’s GAG NATION fan base; officially premiering on the leading Black-owned independent multimedia company REVOLT on Tuesday, January 17.

See event photos below.