Fulton County Grand Jury Completes Investigation Against Donald Trump, Fani Willis Could Seek Criminal Indictment

A Fulton County grand jury completed its investigation against former President Donald Trump. On Jan. 9, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney revealed that the grand jury filed its final report.

Nearly one year ago, District Attorney Fani Willis requested a grand jury investigation into Trump and his alleged interference with the 2020 election.

After Trump was defeated by President Joe Biden in November 2020, he called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

During that time, Sen. Lindsey Graham also made at least two calls to Raffensperger and his staff. Graham claims that the calls were strictly for legislative purposes.

However, Raffensperger admitted that Graham suggested that he should disregard some of Georgia’s ballots during an audit. Due to those actions, Graham was subpoenaed by Willis’ office to testify before a grand jury. After initially fighting his appearance, a federal judge ruled that he would have to testify in Fulton County.

In December 2020, Rudy Giuliani appeared in front of the Georgia State Senate and made several false claims about the misconduct of state officials during the election process.

On Jan. 24, there will be a hearing to decide whether the report should be made public.

Willis could seek an indictment against the former president as potential criminal charges could be issued in March or April.