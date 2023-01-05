Damar Hamlin Awake And Holding Hands With Family, According To Agent

Damar Hamlin continues to make strides on his path to recovery. On Jan. 5, Hamlin opened his eyes and has been holding hands with his family, according to his agent and reports from CNN.

Earlier this morning, the Buffalo Bills released a statement saying, “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

On Jan. 2, Hamlin, a star player for the Buffalo Bills, tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Following the tackle, Hamlin briefly stood up and collapsed on the field. He was motionless as the medical staff checked on his well-being.

For 15 minutes, Hamlin remained on the field and he was given CPR.

Players from both teams took a knee and many prayed together while Hamlin was on the field. Hamlin was eventually put on a stretcher and taken off the field in an ambulance.

He was rushed to the hospital where he received further treatment.

NFL officials initially suspended the game after Hamlin was taken off the field, but they eventually decided to cancel the game. On the morning of Jan. 3, the Bills announced Hamlin’s diagnosis of cardiac arrest.

With the updated news, Hamlin’s family, friends, and fans are hoping for a speedy recovery.