Quavo Releases Emotional Tribute To Honor Takeoff With New Song ‘Without You’

Quavo shared his pain through music by releasing a heartfelt tribute to his nephew Takeoff. On Jan. 4, Quavo shared the video of “Without You.” In the video, Quavo is in the studio and is smoking while listening to the melodic song.

Quavo raps, “Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog.”

He continued with the lyrics, “On the Nawfside, times were hard, but them days was better, I wish I had a time machine, Just so you can take a ride with me, I miss just how you smile at me, Unc and Phew until infinity, I wish I had a time machine, So you can take a ride with me, Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew, So you can never say goodbye to me.”

Takeoff was reportedly killed in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. The member of Migos, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was at 810 Billiards & Bowling when the incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.

He was only 28-years-old. Takeoff, who is the nephew of rapper Quavo, was one of the founding members of Migos.

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested in December for Takeoff’s murder. Clark recently posted a $1million bail.

View video below: