Melba Moore Returning to the Theatre, writing for George Jefferson & All in the Family

In this episode, Frankie Darcell talks with Tony Award Winning Icon Melba Moore and Award Winning Playwright/Director Nolbert Brown Jr. about their storied careers on Broadway, and how things are coming full circle with their new ‘Imitation Of Life’ stage play opening February 15, 2023 in Philadelphia.

Moore, the Tony Award-winning, Grammy Award nominated siren, has commanded stages around the world and who has conquered Broadway in memorable roles in HAIR (1967), PURLIE (1970) and became the first Black woman to inhabit the role of Fantine in LES MISERABLES (1995).

Well-known as a life story playwright, Brown has written and directed over 19 stage plays. A few of his noteworthy productions include “A Good Man is Hard to Find, Cabin in the Sky, The Life Story of Mahalia Jackson, One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show, Women Are Not to Be Trusted, What Ever Happened to Black Love, What Would Jesus Do This Moment, Jesus Save My Two Sons, The Life of Jackie Wilson, Bubbling Brown Sugar, Real Women Pray, God Gave Me the Voice to Sing, The Temptations of My Sins, The Life Story of Marvin Gaye, The Door Opens on Both Sides, and The Devil Made Me Do it.

Known for her authentic, credible and trusting voice, veteran award-winning broadcast journalist Frankie Darcell is known for elevating every platform she graces. With a rich background in radio, Frankie’s responsibilities in music and radio include iHeartMedia and the iHeartMedia Radio Network. Frankie can be heard in 22 markets including Miami, New Orleans, Chicago, Memphis, and Norfolk Virginia.

