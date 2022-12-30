Top 10 Good, Bad & WTF Black Moments of 2022

As we close out the year 2022 and prepare our goals with excitement of the possibilities year 2023 can bring, we would be remiss if we did not take a quick look back at moments that made us joyful, angry, inspired, and even yell WTF.

Our very own Amber Marie Green has shared her Top 10 Black moments of 2022 (Good, bad, and WTF).

Roe vs. Wade Overturned

Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment and release from Russian prison

Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Kevin Samuels sudden rise to fame to sudden untimely death

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy announcement

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) v. Everybody

Kyrie Irving and the infamous retweet

Beyonce… enough said

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez

Comment below and share what could have been added to the list! Happy New Year Family!