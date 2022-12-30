Top 10 Good, Bad & WTF Black Moments of 2022

As we close out the year 2022 and prepare our goals with excitement of the possibilities year 2023 can bring, we would be remiss if we did not take a quick look back at moments that made us joyful, angry, inspired, and even yell WTF.
Our very own Amber Marie Green has shared her Top 10 Black moments of 2022 (Good, bad, and WTF).
- Roe vs. Wade Overturned
- Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment and release from Russian prison
- Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in as Supreme Court Justice
- Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
- Kevin Samuels sudden rise to fame to sudden untimely death
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy announcement
- Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) v. Everybody
- Kyrie Irving and the infamous retweet
- Beyonce… enough said
- Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez
Comment below and share what could have been added to the list! Happy New Year Family!