Digital Daily

Michelle Obama Says She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Barack For 10 Years Of Marriage, Here’s Why

  • Black Information Network
Michelle Obama is opening up about the challenges in her marriage with former President Barack Obama, including a 10-year period where she “couldn’t stand” him.

According to People, the former first lady sat down with Revolt TV earlier this month, revealing that the most challenging decade of marriage was when her children, Sasha and Malia Obama, were younger.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she said. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

During that decade, “The Light We Carry” author said there was an imbalance in her marriage as the former president’s political career was ascending and she was primarily taking care of their daughters.

“And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,'” Michelle Obama said. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever, ever.”

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what? 10 years — we’ve been married 30,” she continued. “I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. And people give up . . . ‘Five years; I can’t take it.’ ”

The Obamas, who tied the knot in 1992, have since built on that challenging period, recently celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

“After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t,” the former president wrote on Instagram in an anniversary tribute to Michelle. “I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

Comments

From the Web