Michelle Obama Says She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Barack For 10 Years Of Marriage, Here’s Why

According to People, the former first lady sat down with Revolt TV earlier this month, revealing that the most challenging decade of marriage was when her children, Sasha and Malia Obama, were younger.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she said. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

During that decade, “The Light We Carry” author said there was an imbalance in her marriage as the former president’s political career was ascending and she was primarily taking care of their daughters.

“And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,'” Michelle Obama said. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever, ever.”

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what? 10 years — we’ve been married 30,” she continued. “I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. And people give up . . . ‘Five years; I can’t take it.’ ”

The Obamas, who tied the knot in 1992, have since built on that challenging period, recently celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

“After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t,” the former president wrote on Instagram in an anniversary tribute to Michelle. “I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”