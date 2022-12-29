100 Black Men, Atlanta Falcons’ Star A.J. Terrell Spread Holiday Cheer

100 Black Men of Atlanta spread cheer and merriment at recent events, in conjunction with community partners to ensure a happy holiday for all.

On Saturday, December 17, a holiday breakfast and gift card presentation was held for students and their families at The B.E.S.T Academy. Approximately 93 families were included from both The B.E.S.T Academy and its sister school, The Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy. This initiative was sponsored by Chairman Elect Sid Barron, Vice President, Corporate Development & Real Estate, Asbury Automotive Group.

On Tuesday, December 20, Atlanta Falcons Quarterback A.J. Terrell sponsored a brunch and $1000 donation presentation for each of five families selected by 100 Black Men of Atlanta from their adopted schools, The B.E.S.T Academy and its sister school, The Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy. This second annual event was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The B.E.S.T. Academy is a public all-boys school and The Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy (CSKYWLA) is a public all-girls school. Both schools serve grades 6-12. Their total minority enrollment is 100%, and 100% of students are economically disadvantaged. Both schools are among those adopted by 100 Black Men of Atlanta.

The mission of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. is to improve the quality of life by supporting and enhancing educational and economic opportunities particularly for African-American youth in the Atlanta community. A non-profit organization, The 100 provides college preparatory services and mentorship to at-risk, Atlanta youth through its flagship program Project Success. Civic-minded members dedicate their time and talent as mentors to help boys and girls break the cycles of poverty, under-achievement and violence that plague their communities, thus enabling them to seek their highest potential. Since its inception in 1987, 100% of the students who complete Project Success have graduated from high school and 80% have graduated from college in four years, far outpacing the national averages. Project Success is a nationally recognized post-secondary preparation, tuition assistance, and mentoring program for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) students whereby the 100 Black Men of Atlanta provides tuition-assistance scholarships for all Project Success students who graduate from high school.