Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Captains Announced

Honorary Captains Announced

For Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Both honorary captains also members of 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class

In keeping with its tradition of recognizing notable team alumni, officials announced today that Mike Doss and Champ Bailey will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at this year’s College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia. The two will join the team captains at midfield for the pregame coin toss prior to the 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 31 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Former All-American strong safety Mike Doss will represent the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. A champion at both the collegiate and professional level, Doss won the 2002 BCS National Championship with the Buckeyes and Super Bowl XLI (2007) with the Indianapolis Colts. During his career in Columbus, he was one of just eight three-time All-Americans in Ohio State history, earning unanimous honors after his senior season in 2002. In his final season with the Buckeyes, the team recorded the program’s first ever 14-0 season, with Doss recording 107 total tackles and being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He finished his time in Columbus with the most career tackles by a defensive back in school history (331). After graduating from Ohio State, Doss was selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Colts. He played six seasons in Indianapolis (2003-06), followed by individual seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2007) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2008). In 2011, he was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame and was just named a member of the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

Representing the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will be Hall of Fame defensive back Champ Bailey. A 2018 inductee into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Hall of Fame, Bailey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 and the College Football Hall of Fame this year. The former first-round pick played for the Bulldogs from 1996 to 1998, intercepting eight passes, catching 59 passes for 978 yards and recording five touchdowns. The 1998 consensus First Team All-American was awarded the Nagurski Trophy, recognizing the nation’s top defensive player that season. Bailey was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection (1997, 1998) and was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 1996. He received the first UGA Vince Dooley MVP Award and led Georgia to consecutive Bowl wins at the 1998 Outback Bowl and the 1998 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, where he was named Defensive MVP. In Georgia’s 35-33 win over Virginia in the 1998 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Bailey was a factor in all three phases, recording three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown on offense, two tackles and a pass breakup on defense, to go along with five kickoff returns for 104 yards. Bailey played for a total of 15 seasons in the NFL with Washington and Denver, earning First-Team All-Pro three times, Second-Team All-Pro four times and was named to the Pro Bowl in 12 different seasons. His 12 Pro Bowl selections are the most for a defensive back in league history. He finished his pro career with 52 interceptions, including a league leading 10 picks in 2006 and NFL record 203 career passes defended.

The 55th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will feature No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in primetime on New Year’s Eve. The matchup marks only the second time the two programs have met and the first time in 29 years. The Buckeyes will make their first trip to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while the Bulldogs are set to make their seventh appearance in the game, but their first in a CFP Semifinal year.