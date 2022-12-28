Some Fulton County Facilities Still Closed for Broken Water Pipes

Some Fulton County Facilities will Remain Closed on Wednesday, December 28

Most Fulton County facilities will reopen on Wednesday, December, December 28, with some remaining closed for ongoing repairs and water service issues.

Senior Services Updates

The majority of Fulton County Senior Multipurpose and Neighborhood Senior Centers will reopen on Wednesday, December 28, with the following exceptions:

Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility

Hapeville Senior Center

New Beginnings Senior Center

Camp Truitt Senior Center

Bethlehem Senior Center

New Horizons Senior Center

Southeast Senior Center

In addition, the City of Union City is currently operating emergency overnight warming shelter at the Etris-Darnell Senior Center, open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.

Seniors and caregivers may contact the Fulton County STAR Line for additional information at 404-613-6000 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Library Updates

Most of Fulton County’s 34 libraries will reopen on Wednesday, December, with the exception of the following library locations:

Dr. Robert E. Fulton Library at Ocee

Milton Library

Fairburn Library

College Park Library

West End Library

Metropolitan Library

Board of Health Update

The Oak Hill Facility will remain closed on Wednesday, December 28.

South Fulton Service Center Updates

In addition, the South Fulton Service Center will remain closed on December 28. Residents may identify alternate service locations at www.fultoncountyga.gov.

Residents in need of Homeless Assessment Services from the South Service Center should contact call 404-612-0720.

Residents in need of Behavioral Health Services from the South Fulton Service Center should call 404-665-8600.

For ongoing updates, please visit www.fultoncountyga.gov or follow Fulton County on social media @fultoninfo.